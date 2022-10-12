Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Son At Airport

NBA player Ben Gordon attends the Rosa Cha Spring 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Studio at Lincoln Center on September 14, 2010 in New York City.

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday (Oct. 10) at LaGuardia Airport after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son and injuring two police officers while resisting arrest.

TMZ reports the ex-Chicago Bulls guard is accused of striking his son with a closed fist while the son had an active restraining order against his father.

Reportedly, the 39-year-old was waiting at LaGuardia for a flight to Chicago on Monday evening and was transported to the Port Authority police department to be processed. His son’s aunt took the young man to the hospital to be examined for possible injuries.

This is not Gordon’s first run-in with the law. In June 2017, he was arrested for having an outburst in his apartment and pulling multiple fire alarms. Five months later, he was arrested again for beating up a man in an apartment.

In 2020, Gordon wrote a personal note on The Players’ Tribune platform about his battles with depression and his suicide attempt before having a mental breakthrough.

The 2005 Sixth Man Of The Year had an 11-year professional career, earning All-Rookie First Team honors in 2005 while with the Bulls before playing for the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Charlotte Hornets. During his college career at UCONN, he won both a national championship and BIG East tournament MVP.