Bethune-Cookman University Students Protest Ed Reed’s Contract Not Being Honored

Ed Reed’s agreement with Bethune-Cookman University to become the school’s next head football coach will not be honored due to his critique of the campus on social media. This has led to backlash from the student body, who have sparked protests demanding his hiring.

According to reports, the unrest surfaced on Monday (Jan. 23), when students gathered on the campus at White Hall Chapel to voice their displeasure with BCU’s decision. The protest then began to spill over into the streets, with students proclaiming their support for the ex-NFL star while calling for the administration to resign in lieu of their failure to ratify his contract.

Many students noted that Reed’s critiques of the campus were not only accurate, but have been long-ignored by administration.

Bethune-Cookman students are protesting in support of Ed Reed and his comments about the facilities at the school. Students were chanting for administrators to step down @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/RK7YPlHkLO — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) January 23, 2023

In addition, members of the Bethune-Cookman football team launched a petition calling for the school to reconsider their course of action, calling Reed’s ouster “unjust” and a disservice to the institution as a whole. “We firmly believe that the abrupt dismissal of our newly hired head coach Ed Reed is unjust not only to the student-athletes but to the entire BCU family, community and does not align with our founders’ legacy,” read a statement, which included over 20 signatures from players on the team.

On Saturday, Reed shared news of BCU’s decision not to move forward with his hiring following his criticism of the institution in a statement posted on social media.

“It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”

He also addressed the BCU football players in an impassioned speech expressing his disappointment, that was also broadcast on social media. “We’ve been around here trying to change things,” the 44-year-old said. “My vision for change probably moving too fast for a lot of people. I’m not withdrawing my name, as they said. They don’t want me here. They do not want me here because I tell the truth.”

He continued, adding, “And no, I don’t want to leave. And like I told y’all, I want all of you recruits. But they got some corrupt people in this world, some evil people that don’t care about kids like I do. So I want y’all to hear the truth from me. I ain’t withdrawing my name!”

Prior to his brief stint with BCU, Reed starred for 12 seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He previously served as an advisor at alma mater University of Miami.