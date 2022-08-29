Beyoncé Narrates Serena Williams’ New Gatorade Commercial

G.O.A.T recognizes G.O.A.T, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter was chosen to narrate Serena Williams’ latest Gatorade commercial. The sports drink’s TV spot debuted on Sunday night (Aug. 28) during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and commemorates the tennis player’s final U.S. Open match set for Monday (Aug. 29).

“Love Means Everything,” the appropriately named ad, begins with a young Black girl sitting in front of a television screen, mesmerized by Serena’s skill. The inspiring visualizer centers on Blackness, young womanhood, and proclaiming the greatness and beauty found in each.

Viewers immediately recognize Beyoncé’s voice, whose heard poetically discussing the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s legacy. The commercial indirectly addresses the scrutiny Williams received regarding her body throughout her storied career. Beyoncé, who’s no stranger to the public’s eye and ear about her appearance and music throughout her career, speaks powerful words about resilience.

“When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started. At love,” the 28-time Grammy-winning musician says during the commercial’s introductory moments. “It’s a love we’ll remember through the generations, a love that started a movement. A movement to always love exactly who you are. To be so in love with your identity that your very essence cannot be contained.”

“So when we write her down in history,” the Renaissance artist added. “No matter who you are, no matter where you are, we’ll remember what she’s shown us: a movement to love you.

Earlier this month, Williams disclosed to Vogue that she will be stepping away from tennis. “I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she said.

Watch the Gatorade commercial below.