Big Boi Throws First Pitch During Atlanta Braves OutKast Night

Big Boi threw the ceremonial first pitch to celebrate the Atlanta Braves OutKast Night on Thursday (May 25). Unfortunately, the ever-elusive André 3000 was not present for the commemoration.

The Braves celebrated ATL’s duo at Truist Park and the Battery, offering the first 15,000 fans an exclusive bobblehead. Depicting the two Hip-Hop legends cruising in a Cadillac, the bobblehead plays off the “2 Dope Boyz In a Cadillac” track from 1996’s ATLiens.

Along with the unique item, fans were treated to street names around the stadium dedicated to the group, an art wall, and festive playbills, with OutKast’s most popular tracks blaring through the park.

Furthermore, an ATLiens Diner food truck was stationed outside Truist Park, serving soul food paying homage to many of OutKast’s lyrics. Some of the food included fried fish and grits, patty melts, wet lemon pepper wings, and yams with extra syrup.

FOX5 Atlanta also reported that actor and musician Malcolm Jamal-Warner played a jazz tribute to the rappers alongside the band Biological Misfits.

OutKast Night saw the Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies for the first time this season. The major league baseball exhibition was close, with the Braves edging out the Phillies 8-5. Their previous match-up occurred last season during the NLDS, with Philly’s finest routing ATL in four games to take the series.

The Braves and the Phillies face off again in an encore match at 7:20 p.m. After that, the teams will meet two more times on Saturday (May 27) and Sunday (May 28) before they play each other again in June.