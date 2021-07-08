Big Sean Partners With TikTok In Search For Detroit Pistons Creative Innovation Intern

Big Sean has partnered with TikTok in his search for a Creative Innovation intern to work alongside him and his hometown basketball team, the Detroit Pistons, as the franchise embarks on a new era.

In a clip posted on TikTok, the rapper shared a shortlist of qualities he’s looking for in the perfect candidate, which includes not only a love for the sport, but also a wealth of basketball knowledge. “Hey, it’s Sean Don and I’m looking for a Creative Innovation intern to work with me and the Detroit Pistons,” the star explains. “You know we got the No. 1 draft pick and I’m looking for someone that’s passionate, someone that’s about that basketball culture, somebody who knows music and lifestyle marketing.”

After showcasing a customized “Don Life” Detroit Pistons jersey and urging applicants to submit their resumes to TikTok, the Detroit 2 rapper concludes his message, adding, “Again, I am looking, so if you know anybody [or] if it’s you, come work with me and the Pistons.”

In December 2020, it was announced that Sean was named Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons, a team he’s rooted for dating back to his childhood. In the role, he will help cultivate the franchise’s merch design and in-game experiences, as well as its community initiatives, which he spoke on during an interview following the news last year.

“To bring that feeling and that aesthetic that I grew up with in admiring the Pistons to the franchise,” he said of his objectives as Creative Director of Innovation. “Not to say it’s gone anywhere, but to really think creatively on how to execute a vision. I’ll creatively come up with ideas for us to look good and have fun and, you know, to culturally put our best foot forward. On top of that, I’m sure it’ll be new assignments and new challenges as I go. There will be more things that I’ll be excited to do that are more than just designing T-shirts and jerseys—like giving back to the community. I know one of the things that I’m strong about is giving back to the city.”

The Pistons, who finished the 2020–2021 NBA season with a record of 20–52, will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, which will take place Thursday, July 29 at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Top prospects the team could be eying include Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham, Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, and USC forward Evan Mobley.