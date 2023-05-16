BlocBoy JB Defends Controversial Ja Morant Video: “Guns Are Not Illegal”

Ja Morant’s latest gun-related controversy has become a hot topic withing sports and entertainment.

Figures in both realms have shared their reaction to video showing the NBA star holding what appears to be a gun while riding in a vehicle and listening to music with a friend. While an overwhelming amount of the remarks have been critical and unflattering to Morant, who has been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies pending further investigation, one person who appears to be on the electric point guard’s side is rapper BlocBoy JB.

The Memphis native took to Instagram on Sunday (May 14) and argued that Ja was not in the wrong for his actions if the alleged firearm was legally registered in his name. “Guns are not illegal,” the CMG artist wrote on his account. “If he turnt in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain’t on him. Free Ja.”

The clip of Morant riding in a vehicle with friend Davonte Pack was posted to Pack’s account on Saturday (May 13) and briefly showed the 23-year-old holding an alleged firearm. The post—which comes two months after the Grizzlies suspended him for eight games for brandishing a firearm on social media—resulted in an outpouring of backlash. Many commenters questioned why the former No. 2 overall NBA draft pick would engage in such behavior with all of the opportunities his talent and stardom have afforded him.

“That man is trying hard to go play for Turkey or China or Serbia [and] Montenegro,” rap vet Fat Joe said of the All-Star. “He’s trying hard to get kicked out the NBA.” The Bronx native also attributed Ja’s actions to the influence of his inner-circle, which have been linked to a number of incidents Morant has been involved in. “Those guys that’s with you, they not your people, Ja,” he said. “They don’t care. This is a problem we have with our community. Becoming famous. Becoming celebrities. Because the people that’s around you, they like the girls watching. They love the lifestyle. But they not you.”

On Sunday (May 14), the Memphis Grizzlies issued a statement addressing the latest incident regarding Morant, which he has since been suspended for pending further investigation. “We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant,” the team said in a statement. “He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time.”