Bomani Jones Signs Contract Extension With ESPN

Sportscaster Bomani Jones has secured the bag once again on Oct. 5, as he and ESPN have agreed to a contract extension. The agreement, as explained via ESPN Press Room, allows the Atlanta commentator to continue hosting his popular podcast, The Right Time With Bomani Jones, three times per week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays) on the platform.

In addition to podcasting, the 42-year-old will continue making regular guest appearances on ESPN Radio’s sports talk programs and contributing to ESPN’s TV powerhouses Sportscenter, First Take, Pardon The Interruption, and more.

Jones spoke gratefully and humbly about the extension, with a special nod toward The Right Time‘s producer. “I’m very happy to continue The Right Time with ESPN. I remain indebted to everyone who has worked to build the podcast, particularly my producer Gabe Basayne.”

ESPN’s Vice President Of Digital Production Mike Foss shared the former Highly Questionable co-host’s excitement. “Bomani is a leading voice in the audio space and has created a signature podcast with The Right Time that strongly resonates with fans and has only continued to grow. He is an impactful contributor across our lineup and we are excited to have him continue with ESPN.”