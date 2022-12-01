Bow Wow Sends AEW Star Jade Cargill Virtual Message, Hints At Future Appearance

Bow Wow takes part in SiriusXM's Town Hall with Jermaine Dupri at SiriusXM Studios on June 15, 2018 in New York City. Jade Cargill visits the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day Three on The IMDb Yacht on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Bow Wow added another chapter to his fast-brewing beef with AEW star Jade Cargill when he interrupted her promo segment this past Wednesday (Nov. 30) on Dynamite. The current TBS Champion was in the midst of celebrating her successful title defense over Nyla Rose at Full Gear on Nov. 19 when the 35-year-old appeared on the titantron with a message.

It's time for the TBS Championship Celebration with @Jade_Cargill and the Baddies @Thee_Red_Velvet and @Miss_LeilaGrey, but @smoss is still seemingly fixated on the Champ and interrupts the party!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/dyi9UNgreQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

Jade was bragging about her victory and transitioned to calling the “Let Me Hold You” artist a joke. Bow then appeared on screen and said “Jade, baby, you deserve all the flowers in the world, and congratulations on your little win. Cute, really cute,” with a condescending tone and light hand claps.

“Let’s get down to business, baby, cause you know time is money and I’m all about money,” the So So Def rapper said with a serious tone. “I’m done with tour. I got a lot of time on my hands, so you know what that means? Imma be seeing you soon, baby. Real, real soon.”

Of course, the Like Mike actor couldn’t stay serious for too long and enthusiastically said “Oh, I can’t wait! She just does something to me!” If there was any speculation as to whether their social media back and forth and Millennium Tour confrontation would become a storyline, this should make it clear that Bow will likely appear in person on AEW programming in the near future.

You can’t afford me Bow. Thanks but no thanks. https://t.co/IcnLvvyl0I — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 31, 2022

The tension between the two began on Halloween when the Columbus, Ohio rapper shot his romantic shot at the 30-year-old on Twitter while campaigning for a wrestling match on AEW. Cargill firmly denied the request, saying “You can’t afford me Bow. Thanks but no thanks.”

They went back and forth before seemingly reaching a resolution when the TBS champion admitted she was a fan of his. However, that was put to rest on Nov. 20 when they crossed paths at the Miami stop of The Millenium Tour.

Jade was flanked by her “Baddies” Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan and they all exchanged words before Hogan threw popcorn at Bow. The ladies were carried away by security as the “Fresh Azimiz” rapper appeared to be stepping closer. AEW has yet to book an intergender match, so time will tell how this newfound rivalry will play out on television.