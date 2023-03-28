Bradley Beal Under Investigation After Physical Altercation With Fan Over Lost Bet

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Sports betting getting legalized across the country has led many fans to express their anger toward players who do not perform well enough to secure their money. Bradley Beal is currently under investigation after a physical altercation with a fan who berated him for ruining his bet slip.

ESPN received police documents that state the three-time All-Star was headed into the locker room following the Washington Wizards game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday (March 21). An undefined man yelled “You made me lose $1,300, you f**k” at the 29-year-old hooper, which caused him to turn around and walk back out of the visitors’ tunnel.

The sharpshooting guard approached a friend of the man who made the comment and “swatted his right hand toward him,” which caused the man’s hat to fall off and strike the left side of his head. “Keep it a buck. I don’t give a f**k about none of your bets or your parlays, bro,” Beal said. “That ain’t why I play the game.”

Video footage shows the man apologizing to the former Florida Gator, claiming he did not mean to be offensive. Given his actions, the complaint reads that “probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery” and charges will be filed with the state attorney’s office. NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed that the league is aware of the incident and is conducting its own investigation.

The Washington Wizards are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, three games behind the 10th-seed Chicago Bulls with just seven games left to play this season.