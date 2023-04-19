Bradley Beal Sued By Fan For Alleged Assault During Lost Bet Dispute

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards are being sued by a fan whom the 29-year-old got into an altercation with last month over a lost bet. The fan is alleging assault and battery in the lawsuit.

ESPN reported that the plaintiff, Kyle Briffa, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday (April 18) in Florida’s 9th Circuit Court. He claims that, following the Wizards’ March 21 loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center, the three-time All-Star was headed to the locker room when Briffa’s friend made a comment towards him. According to the police report from that day, the comment was “You made me lose $1,300, you f**k.”

Reportedly, following the comment, Beal turned to the friend, struck him on the side of his head, and knocked his hat off. The lawsuit states the former Florida Gator said “When you disrespect me, I’m going to press you about it,” as well as repeatedly asking “Do you think this is a joke?” and “What are we doing?”

Bradley Beal on Sports betting, Parlays, and Sports gambling as a whole. pic.twitter.com/RNzgvY7KJN — Wayne Cole (@waynec0le) April 10, 2023

The police documents from that day also quote Beal saying “Keep it a buck. I don’t give a f**k about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain’t why I play the game.”

Kyle Briffa is seeking $50,000 in damages, and a civil case is pending.

“Nobody wants to lose money. I get it,” Bradley Beal said about the incident in a postseason press conference. “If you keep it about sports, I’m all for it. But I think it’s when people start getting personal, talking about your family, talking about your character, your integrity towards the game. I think all of that, we can save it. We can really keep those comments to ourselves.”