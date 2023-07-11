Brian McKnight To Sing National Anthem At MLS All-Star Game

Brian McKnight has been selected by Major League Soccer to sing the National Anthem at the upcoming 2023 MLS All-Star Game.

The event, which will include the youngest and brightest stars the league has to offer, is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, and will take place at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The veteran crooner shared his excitement to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and represent his homeland.

“It’s always an honor to be asked to perform the National Anthem for our country,” the renowned hitmaker said in a statement. “It’s especially an honor to be able to sing it in our Nation’s Capital. I’m looking forward to kicking off this highly anticipated match-up between MLS and Arsenal FC.”

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game will kick off with pre-match festivities involving the league’s players prior to the best from the MLS facing off against the popular Premier League soccer club Arsenal FC to cap off the evening.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game and select pre-game activities will be available to watch in over 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. For a full list of All-Star events, visit mlssoccer.com/all-star.

Earlier this year, McKnight and wife Leilani welcomed a new addition to the family, baby boy Brian Kaino Makoa McKnight. The couple celebrated Leilani’s pregnancy and the child’s birth with posts on social media. “We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT is coming soon!!!!!!!” the 16-time Grammy nominee wrote at the time. “To my beautiful wife you are my everything my hero my reason for living I’m so in love with you baby.”

See Brian McKnight’s Instagram post below.