Brittney Griner Writing Memoir About Being Detained In Russia

Brittney Griner says she is ready to detail her recent incarceration in the form of her forthcoming untitled memoir, slated to arrive in spring 2024. The book will be her second from the publishing house, Alfred A. Knopf.

The WNBA star released a statement on Tuesday (April 11) where she explained what led her to tell her story in such an intimate way. “I arrived in Moscow to rejoin the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team and was immediately detained at the airport. That day [in Feb. 2022] was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Griner, 32, wrote.

She continued, “The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”

Griner was detailed on drug-related charges in Moscow and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Ultimately, she was released in December 2022 in exchange for Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout. The situation was heightened due to Russia invading Ukraine, furthering the tension between the former and the U.S.

She hopes her book will help raise awareness for other wrongfully detained Americans overseas.

This past February, the Nike-endorsed athlete re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury as their center for the upcoming season, which starts in May and runs through September.