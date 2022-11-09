Brittney Griner Transferred To Russian Forced Labor Camp

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022.

Brittney Griner has reportedly been moved to a Russian forced labor camp in the midst of serving her nine-year sentence in the country’s prison system.

The WNBA star will reportedly endure harsh conditions in the “penal colony,” with Fox News reporting that it will be difficult for her family to contact her or even know her exact location. This move follows the Phoenix Mercury center’s appeal being denied by Russian courts in October.

“Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement early Wednesday morning (Nov. 9). “As the Administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the President has directed the Administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony.”

Jean-Pierre reiterated the government’s intention of helping Griner and other inmates in any way possible. “The U.S. Government is unwavering in its commitment to its work on behalf of Brittney and other Americans detained in Russia – including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan.”

The 32-year-old was arrested back in February for allegedly possessing cannabis oil in a Moscow airport. Griner was visiting the country to compete elsewhere while the WNBA was in its offseason and had to spend her 32nd birthday in jail.

“Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me,” she said in a statement shared by her representatives.