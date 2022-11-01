Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Bronny James, Teammates Rushed Out Of High School Basketball Game Due To Gun Scare

"High schoolers can't even hoop in peace now a days," the Sierra Canyon star wrote on Instagram.

Bronny James playing in a basketball game, wearing his navy blue Sierra Canyon Blazers uniform.
Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James during a basketball game against Perry, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Images

Bronny James, real name LeBron James Jr., was rushed off of the court during his basketball game on Saturday (Oct. 29) due to fans fearing someone had a gun after an altercation broke out. Thankfully, the police determined there was no firearm present upon conducting a thorough search and nobody was hurt during the incident.

The 18-year-old was playing alongside his Sierra Canyon Blazers teammates versus DeMatha Catholic as part of a major showcase in Washington, D.C. With two minutes left in the game, and the Blazers trailing Dematha 52-51, a scuffle ensued in the stands. The situation heightened when someone reportedly yelled “gun.”

Footage recorded during the game shows fans completely emptying the stands, in addition to players and coaches running from the court. DeMatha head coach Mike G. Jones III reported that neither team returned to finish the game “out of an abundance of caution.” They also did not play their games on the following day (Oct. 30).

LeBron James at "Hustle" premiere, wearing a dark tan coat, Black t-shirt and shades.
Related Story

LeBron James Denounces Dallas Cowboys Fandom Over Kneeling Views

The heir to King James’ throne took to Instagram the following day (Oct. 30) to express his frustration over the incident. “High schoolers can’t even hoop in peace now a days,” the young star wrote on his Instagram story.

This unfortunate occurrence follows some major developments in Bronny’s life. Namely, an NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with Nike, the company his superstar father has been partnered with for several years.

Also, James has struck a deal with Beats By Dre and appeared alongside his four-time NBA champion dad in a commercial. Bronny became the first high school athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Beats By Dre.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad