Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Workout

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers and father LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers walk off the court following the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.



Bronny James, LeBron and Savannah James’ eldest son, suffered cardiac arrest during a University of Southern California basketball workout.

According to TMZ, Bronny was rushed to the hospital for aid after he collapsed on the court. Around 9 AM on Monday (July 24), a 911 call was placed from the Galen Center to retrieve the 18-year-old athlete, who was unconscious. Sources detailed the medical emergency as a “Code 3,” showcasing the severity of Bronny’s condition.

EDCGov.us describes “Code 3” as a medical response “determined by factors such as immediate danger to officer or public safety that require an expedited priority response utilizing lights and sirens.”

A spokesperson for the James family released a statement to the outlet, detailing that they would update the media with information when they learn more about the situation. They also explained that their son is now stable and is no longer in the ICU.

LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School with his father LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers following the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Robbins/Getty Images

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the statement read. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update [the] media when there is more information.”

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James committed to USC to play basketball for the college in May 2023. The Sierra Canyon star announced his decision in early May via Instagram. His IG post included a photo of himself in the Trojans’ locker room and another featuring the player donning the university’s red and yellow uniforms. “Fight on #committed,” the McDonald’s All-American wrote in the caption.