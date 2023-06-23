Bronny James Following LeBron James’ Footsteps, Wearing No. 6 At USC

Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, has shown through his basketball success that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. The 18-year-old is adding another element to the parallels in their lives by wearing No. 6 for the USC Trojans.

The official USC Men’s Basketball Twitter account shared a photo of the second-generation hooper on Thursday (June 22). He sports his red and gold USC jersey in the photo, which reads “James Jr.” on the back and No. 6 on the front and back. “FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6 for the Trojans,” the account wrote with an eye emoji.

The Sierra Canyon guard committed to USC back in May. The L.A. Times reported that schools like the University Of Oregon and Ohio State University were also on his radar, in addition to a possible stint with the G League Ignite before he made his final decision.

This was an exciting moment for Bronny James, but also for Lebron James whose success story is largely lauded due to the fact he never attended college. The four-time NBA Champion admitted to being unsure as to whether anyone in his family went to school before him, thus making this a major feat for the #JamesGang as a whole.

“This is an incredible thing,” LBJ said in a post-game interview back in May. “USC is getting a great kid. He’s there to play basketball, [but] they’re going to be super surprised at how great a kid he is, even though they’ve been recruiting him for a while.” This also puts Bronny one step closer to possibly playing in the NBA with his father, which has been a major topic over the last few years.