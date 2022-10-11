Bronny James Joins Nike With New NIL Deal

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Nike has announced a new class of young athletes on its roster including 18-year-old Bronny James. According to the sportswear and athletic brand, the high school basketball player has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal and aims to continue on the path established by his father, NBA superstar LeBron James.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” expressed the rising talent in a press statement. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

Through his partnership, Bronny wants to continue supporting the LeBron James Family Foundation. Additionally, Nike has signed four other student-athletes to NIL deals. The company recognized Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and Judea “JuJu” Watkins as players who are paving the way for the next generation on and off the court.

Nike

Clark, 20, is a junior point guard at the University of Iowa, a consensus first-team All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year, and Naismith Trophy finalist. She is the first player in Division 1 history, women’s or men’s, to have back-to-back 30-point triple-doubles, and the only Division 1 women’s basketball player to lead the country in both assists per game and points per game in a single season.

Wagner, 17, is a point guard from Camden, N.J., and a leading player in the high school class of 2023. As the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner and grandson of Milt Wagner, he hopes to become the first third-generation player in the history of the NBA.

Jones, 21, is a senior guard at Stanford University. She was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, WBCA All-America, and a Naismith Trophy finalist. She’s also a two-time USBWA All-America and AP All-America recipient.

Watkins, 17, is a high school senior guard from the Watts area of Los Angeles and is a leading player in the class of 2023. She is a two-time USA Basketball U17 Gold Medalist and named two-time Championship MVP. Standing at 6 feet tall, she is highly skilled at scoring and rebounding.