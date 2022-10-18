Bronny James Joins The Beats By Dre Family

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers reacts during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bronny James continues to expand his own brand with an official deal with Beats by Dre. The audio technology company welcomed the rising basketball star to the family with a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal.

With the announcement, the 18-year-old becomes the first high school NIL signing to Beats. His father, LeBron James, was the first athlete to sign with the company back in 2008. Beats was founded by Dr. Dre in 2006, and purchased by Apple in 2014.

Together, the duo stars in a fun commercial where they play a thrilling one-on-one game. With music switching between LeBron’s favorite classical sounds to energetic rap for Bronny, the ad cements the James family legacy with The Chosen One and The Chosen Son.

“LeBron has been part of the Beats family since the beginning, so we had the honor of watching Bronny grow with us in an unofficial capacity,” expressed Chris Thorne, the chief marketing officer at Beats to the LA Times. “With the NIL changes, we knew that he would be the perfect partner.”

“What makes Bronny the perfect ambassador for Beats is not just his talent, but his leadership, personality, and influence on youth culture,” he continued.

The financial details of the deal were not revealed.

LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School is greeted by his father LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers following the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Just last week, Bronny was announced as one of five young athletes to sign an NIL deal with Nike. He hopes to continue supporting the LeBron James Family Foundation through the partnership.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” explained Bronny. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

Check out the Twitter announcement from Beats by Dre below.