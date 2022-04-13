Cam Newton Shares Opinion On Women Who “Don’t Know When To Be Quiet”

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cam Newton shared his opinion on women and gender roles as a guest on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. A clip of the episode, which was published on Sunday (April 10) began circulating on social media, highlighting the NFL free agent’s thoughts on the difference between a woman and a bad bi**h.

“There’s a lot of women who are bad bi**hes,” he shared. “Bi**hes’ in a way, not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a ‘boss chick.'”

The 32-year-old continued to express, “Now a woman, for me, is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right?” adding, “And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, ‘I’m a boss bi**h, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Dec.12, 2021 in Charlotte, N.C. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

He added that his purpose was not “to sit up here and beat up my queens,” and continued explaining his desire to start telling men to “start being men,” expressing “that sucker sh*t should not be rewarded.”

When asked to specify what he meant, the quarterback explained, “When a person carries themself social-media wise and is a fraud in real life…it’s more to it. Every person that got money, every person that’s rich isn’t a real one. I think that gets kind of misconstrued in this society now because a lot of people have money but they’re not genuine people.”

Newton’s latest moves on the field were in 2021 for the Carolina Panthers whom he joined on a one-year deal late last season, and went 0–5 as the starting quarterback. He shared the 2020 season with the New England Patriots but was cut at the end of the 2021 training camp. Initially, the athlete began his career with the Panthers after being selected with the top pick of the 2011 draft and played for nine seasons.

Watch Cam Newton’s appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast below.