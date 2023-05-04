Cam Newton Thinks His Hairstyle Choices May Have Kept Him From Being Signed To NFL Team

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Cam Newton is known for being electrifying on the football field and expressing himself through his fashion and hair choices when off the field. The 33-year-old now believes that his hairstyles have kept him from being signed to an NFL team.

The former MVP appeared on Undefined with Josina Anderson on Tuesday (May 2) where he held nothing back. Anderson asked if he believes his dreadlocks have been a hindrance, to which he replied “It’s been hindered […] And I’m not changin’. This is one thing I do understand about my stance, especially with the NFL—it’s such a prestigious brotherhood, fraternity.”

The former Auburn Tiger revealed that there have been conversations where people hinted at his physical appearance. “But, yeah, people have hinted towards to say like, ‘Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015 clean-cut Cam,'” he said. “But that was a different me. Right now, where I’m at, it’s about embracing who I am.” He went on to say people have alluded to him scaring teams off, to which he countered with names of white quarterbacks who have long hair and still have jobs.

Despite his difficulty in finding somewhere that he can play, Cam Newton finds solace in the fact that he was able to do it for as long as he did. “And whether I go back or not, I can always say I did it at a high level,” Cam said. “Where I’m at right now in my life—do I need the NFL? No. Does the NFL need me? Hell no. And I think that understanding is the reason why I’m able to kinda be fine.”

The three-time Pro-Bowler last played in 2021 for the Carolina Panthers, returning to the team after spending one season with the New England Patriots. Prior to that, he played in Carolina from 2011 to 2019 and led them to a Super Bowl in the 2015-2016 season.