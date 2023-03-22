Cam Newton Responds To Shannon Sharpe Saying He “Hasn’t Been Good In A Long Time”

Cam Newton has responded to criticism from Shannon Sharpe regarding his belief that he’s capable of being a starting quarterback for an NFL franchise.

On Tuesday, reports of Cam speaking out about “randoms” getting quarterback jobs in the NFL and his argument that there aren’t 32 quarterbacks in the league that are “better” players than him made headlines. Among those who reacted to the 33-year-old’s comments was Sharpe, a former NFL player himself and a three-time Super Bowl champion who’s currently a host on the Fox Sports hit talk show Undisputed.

The NFL Hall of Fame inductee and legendary tight-end discussed Cam’s outburst with cohost Skip Bayless, pointing out that the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is living in his past glory and “is basing everything on what he once was.” He further digs into the athletic signal-caller’s recent track record of poor play in stints with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. “I don’t know if Cam has looked at film from 2020 and 2021, but he wasn’t good,” the 54-year-old said, later adding “Cam, you haven’t been good for a very long time.”

Upon catching wind of Sharpe’s remarks, Cam responded via social media, accepting most of his fellow Georgia native’s opinions as warranted, but vowing to let his actions validate his self-confidence. “Point taken, @ShannonSharpe and I am not denying some facts you brought up, Unc!!” he wrote in his signature cryptic text. “Very valid. But if you give me a full offseason to learn what I am supposed to do with a stable franchise, I promise you, I will prove that I’m no random sir.”

₽ØÎÑT TÄK£Ñ @ShannonSharpe áñd Î ám ñøt dēñÿīñg šømē fáčtš thát ÿøū bøūght ūp ÜÑK‼️ #vērÿVÄŁÎD ßÜT ÎF ¥ØÜ GÎV£ M£ Ä fūłł ØFF§£Ä§ØÑ TØ Ł£ÄRÑ whát Î ám šūppøšēd tø dø wīth á §TÄßŁ£ FRÄÑČHÎ§£. Î prømīšē ¥ØÜ, Î wīłł ₽RØV£ thát Îm ÑØ RÄÑDØM šīr‼️?

-1ØV£?? — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) March 21, 2023

Cam Newton’s spirited declarations came amid his announcement that he would showcase his throwing skills at his alma mater Auburn’s upcoming Pro Day, which occurred on Tuesday (March 21) in Alabama. According to reports, the former Heisman Trophy winner and collegiate National Champion threw more than 30 passes to Auburn wide receivers, including his younger brother Caylin Newton and NFL prospect Shedrick Jackson.

The former NFL MVP and Super Bowl participant has played 11 seasons in the pros, with his first nine coming with the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. In 2020, he signed on to be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, finishing the year with a 7-9 record and missing the post-season. He later returned to the Panthers midway through the 2021 season, going 0-5 as a starter. He did not sign with an NFL team and did not play during 2022, but hopes to find a spot on a roster for the upcoming season.