Cam Newton Lists Quarterbacks He’d Play Backup For, “Admires” Deshaun Watson

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.

Cam Newton has been a starting quarterback in his NFL career, but there are a number of teams he wouldn’t mind playing backup for.

In a video published on his YouTube account, the former Carolina Panthers player listed twelve players he would sit behind in the 2023/24 season. Newton also clarified his statements regarding being better than 32 QBs in the league.

“This is how I feel,” he said. “There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me. But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I’m willing to be a backup.”

“There’s a narrative that’s out there that says, you know, Cam does not want to be a backup. I never said I didn’t want to be a backup, so I’m going to take this time to explain who and what situation I would want to be a backup to and for.”

Newton detailed the nine starting QBs he’d gladly come second to: the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields, Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson, Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Tennessee Titans’ Malik Willis, Washington Commanders’ Sam Howell, and Aaron Rodgers (who will soon become a New York Jet).

The Atlanta native offered his thoughts on Watson, expressing his admiration of the star player for his work on the gridiron. “I’ve grown to admire the person, the athlete. He is going through a lot of turmoil. I believe that’s behind him,” he said.

Newton also explained his selection, providing context as to why certain athletes like Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes weren’t named. No. 1 also mentioned C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson as three incoming rookies he’s also interested in mentoring.

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Ehrmann/Getty Images

“There’s three rookie quarterbacks that I would love or enjoy to groom,” the businessman expressed. “And what I mean by that is, there’s a lot that goes into the most important position of all the sports.”

“Some of those guys may already have penciled-in backups that the franchise is probably OK with, and that’s fine. I’m just voicing my opinion, and I’m just getting the narrative out. And I didn’t want nobody kind of to assume or live in this false bravado like, ‘Yeah, right, Cam. Hang it up. Your heyday is over with.’ The truth of the matter is, yes, I am 33, soon to be 34, and I do believe that I have a talent that not a lot of people have. But on another front, there’s so much that I can provide that somebody provided for me in my overall growth.”