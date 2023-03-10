Cam’ron Tells Ben Simmons To “Get The F**k” Out Of New York After Losing Bet

Cam’ron has been heavily critical of Ben Simmons this season and reached a boiling point after losing a bet over the Brooklyn Nets player. The Hip-Hop veteran told the three-time All-Star to leave New York City.

Killa Cam bet fellow Harlem rapper Ma$e that Simmons would average 10 points this NBA season. The 26-year-old is currently averaging 6.9 points and has missed several games due to a back injury (which will likely keep him from reaching that mark with the remaining games of the season). Ma$e requested his money during the latest episode of Cam’ron’s talk show It Is What It Is.

“I just need my money. You a man of your word,” Ma$e told the Dipset member. “I just need my $1. You promised me I would get a dollar. Ben Simmons was not averaging 10 points a game.” The Come Home With Me artist eventually paid up, but not without giving the 2018 Rookie of the Year a piece of his mind.

“Ben Simmons, at this point, you costing me money. I don’t know where you gonna go, but get the fuck out of New York,” Cam’ron, 47, exclaimed. “Personally, we don’t really want you around. You’re a disgrace. Philly, y’all are suckas for shipping him over to us. Y’all can take him. Personally, you f**ked your whole stock up. I don’t know anybody that want you, but you can leave New York. You costing me money.”

The “Touch It Or Not” artist had similar energy for Simmons at the beginning of the NBA season when the Nets got off to a bad start despite having Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the roster.

“Stop playing with my ni**as, man. You’ve got ni**as playing two-on-fucking-five out there,” he said. “Stop playing with ni**as, man. […] If you don’t want to f**king play basketball, go to f**k with the Kardashians, the Jenners, whoever the f**k you with.”