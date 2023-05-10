Cam’ron And Ma$e Name Isiah Thomas “Greatest Point Guard” Over Magic And Steph Curry

Cam’ron and Ma$e have fully embraced their newfound role as sports pundits, as the pair have quickly generated conversation with their hot takes regarding various topics and debates surrounding athletics.

The Harlemites stirred the pot in a big way with their declaration of NBA champion and Hall-of-Fame point guard Isiah Thomas being the greatest point guard in the history of basketball, placing him ahead of fellow all-time greats like Magic Johnson and Steph Curry.

The It Is What It Is cohosts were in Phoenix this past weekend at Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets, which the Nuggets won, evening the second round series at 2-2.

During their visit, Cam and Ma$e ran into Isiah Thomas, whom they bestowed high praise upon, naming him the greatest floor general of all-time. “We here with the best point guard ever,” Cam said in a clip alongside the Chicago native. “Ever, what the f**k is you talking about? Listen, man, ever ni**a. It Is What It Is.” Thomas appeared to agree with the sentiment, as he would later post a picture with Ma$e on social media with the caption “Let it be known #badboys.”

There has been much debate over who the greatest point guard of all-time is, dating back to June 2022, when Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship, earning Steph his fourth ring and first NBA Finals MVP Award. The victory cause a number of analysts, fans, and athletes to ponder whether Curry had surpassed Magic in the all-time rankings at his position, a notion that a growing contingent has given credence.

However, while Isiah Thomas is universally regarded among the greatest lead guards to ever play the game, many have him rated behind both Johnson and Curry when all accolades and individual achievement is taken into consideration. Yet, being that Thomas is regarded as one of the toughest competitors and earned back-to-back titles in an era that included Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and other legendary players, the argument for Zeke being in strong consideration for the distinction of G.O.A.T. point guard is a solid one.