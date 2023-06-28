Cam’ron Alleges Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole After One Specific Comment

Cam’ron claims he’s got the inside scoop on why Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole last October. The 47-year-old claims the two got into a back-and-forth over women and the four-time All-Star’s contract.

“That whole situation in Golden State is toxic,” the Harlem rapper said during the Saturday (June 24) episode of his sports talk show It Is What It Is. While discussing Poole’s recent trade to the Washington Wizards, Killa Cam claimed that Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green all don’t like the young guard. He also claimed the 24-year-old University of Michigan alum said he’s had sex with more women than Green at his alma mater, Michigan State, on visits alone.

The situation allegedly heightened while they were running sprints. “Then they was running sprints or something and he told Draymond, ‘Don’t worry about it, you’ll be in Sacramento next year,'” the Diplomats rapper said. “Then he told Draymond, ‘Why is your Twitter handle @MoneyGreen when you broke and you not gonna get a new contract?’ And that’s the one that broke the camel’s back.” According to Cam, that final comment led to the four-time NBA Champion punching Poole.

Jordan Poole’s chapter on the Golden State Warriors came to a close last week when he was traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. Poole helped the Warriors win the NBA Finals in 2022, but the team suffered from major chemistry issues this season following his scuffle with Draymond Green and his poor decision-making in games.

Green’s future is up in the air, as he declined his $27.5 million player option with the Warriors and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Draymond has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, winning four championships with the team since 2015.

Check out the full episode of Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is above.