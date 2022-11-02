Charles Barkley Calls For Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Amid Controversy

Charles Barkley continues to voice his criticism of NBA star Kyrie Irving, calling for the Brooklyn Nets guard’s suspension amid his promotion of a film with anti-semitic themes. During a broadcast of NBA on TNT, Barkley lashed into Irving, referring to him as an “idiot.” He also lambasting the league for their failure to impose any consequences in light of Irving’s comments and actions.

“I think the NBA dropped the ball,” the Hall-of-Fame forward argued while discussing the current controversy surrounding the mercurial talent. “I think he should have been suspended. The 59-year-old also noted that NBA commissioner Adam Silver is Jewish, which gave him even more reason to take Irving’s behavior personally. “I think Adam [Silver] should have suspended him. First of all, Adam’s Jewish. You can’t take my $40 million and insult my religion.”

Reiterating that the NBA “made a mistake” in not reprimanding Irving, Barkley referenced Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who was fined $40,000 for Anti-Gay remarks made during the offseason. “We have suspended and fined people who have made homophobic slurs and that was the right thing to do,” he said. “I think if you insult the Black community you should be suspended or fined heavily.”

The original Dream Team member continued to call for action to be taken against Irving. “I think him acknowledging the Alex Jones things, something should’ve happened with that too, ’cause that dude’s crazy.” Barkley then voiced his exasperation with the attention being given to the New Jersey native, but admits his skills on the court afford him the audience. “I can’t believe we’re not talking about basketball, we’re talking about this idiot.”

This is far from the first time Barkley has aired his frustrations with Irving. The former Phoenix Sun previously critiqued Irving’s refusal to take the COVID vaccine during the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Watch Charles Barkley discuss his thoughts on the Kyrie Irving controversy below.