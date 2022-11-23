Charles Barkley Says He Hasn’t Spoken To Michael Jordan In Almost 10 Years

Charles Barkley is one of the most outspoken sports pundits and is mostly unphased by the reactions to things he says. The 59-year-old’s one hangup comes in the form of losing his friendship with NBA legend Michael Jordan.

During a Monday (Nov. 21) appearance on Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, the Hall of Famer said he and the Charlotte Hornets owner haven’t spoken in almost ten years. “I think probably, me and Michael [Jordan] were best friends, that’s probably the most prominent thing,” Barkley said in response to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback asking him if there ever was a time when he faced ramifications for being too honest.

“Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that’s happened to me. But I was being honest about what I thought. I said, ‘Listen, the toughest thing about Michael, he’s got to put better people around him.’ Because the toughest thing, when you’re famous, they’re on your private jet, you’re buying all the drinks, you’re buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you.

“And I try to surround myself with people like, hey, if I’m screwing up, please tell me. And Michael got offended about something I said about him. And we haven’t spoken in probably almost 10 years. And he was my best friend at the time. And I love the dude like a brother and we’re both stubborn and we haven’t talked”

Despite losing such a close friendship, the former Phoenix Suns forward is committed to his blunt rhetoric. Barkley credits his willingness to tell things how he sees them to another NBA legend, Julius Erving. “My third year [being an analyst] I started becoming a star and then Dr. J says, ‘Hey, you have to remember something.’ Because I wanted everybody to like me. He was trying to coach me on how to deal with the media. He said, ‘You have to make a choice. You’re going to be honest or try to make everybody like you.'”