Charles Barkley Tells Draymond Green The Golden State Warriors Are “Cooked”

Charles Barkley does not believe the Golden State Warriors have a chance to win the NBA Finals this year. The 60-year-old told Draymond Green that his team is “cooked” during this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game.

The Warriors forward joined the TNT commentary booth on Sunday (Feb. 19) and was in the middle of discussing how many teams are viable options for making the finals. The two-time Hall-Of-Famer interrupted the four-time All-Star and had some words for his team. “I hate to say it but the Golden State Warriors are cooked,” Chuck said.

“That’s crazy,” Green replied. “You said that last year but we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about.” Barkley denied that he counted the Warriors, who notably went on to win the 2022 NBA Finals, out last season before Green added that the former Phoenix Suns forward had counted them out every year since he joined the NBA.

"Y'all are cooked now… ya'll are done… I'm telling you, y'all are done."- Charles Barkley?☠️ pic.twitter.com/86jELqZKF9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 20, 2023

“Y’all are cooked now. Y’all are done,” the Inside The NBA analyst continued. Like most people who get into arguments with Barkley, Draymond reminded him that he’s never won a ring period. “That still leaves us four ahead of you, boss,” Green joked.

Charles Barkley isn’t wrong in his assessment. The Golden State Warriors played 58 games leading into the All-Star Break and currently hold a 29-29 record making them the 9th seed in the Western Conference.

Injuries have plagued the defending NBA Champions and, although they still have their core set of superstars who helped them win four championships in the last eight years, an improved Western Conference will make it difficult for them to return to the NBA Finals, especially if they have to earn their way into the playoffs via the play-in tournament.