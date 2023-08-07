Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson Goes On Cryptic Twitter Rant Following José Ramirez Fight

Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run in the 9th inning against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Tigers 12-11.

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians have been the talk of an already-loaded weekend following their in-game brawl that began with Tim Anderson and José Ramirez. The White Sox shortstop took to following the fight and made several allusions to something more significant going on.

The two-time MLB All-Star’s first tweet, shared on Sunday (Aug. 6), read “you know all this happening for a reason …” He went on to say that he is staying focused and “been going through this sh*t for a minute” before the first of a few now-deleted tweets. “We ain’t never tripping,” Anderson wrote. “This sh*t bigger!! We gone catch up with em later ..”

The 30-year-old star seemingly took issue with people on the internet having so much to say about him, as another now-deleted tweet read “And who the f**k gave losers opinions..” Later, he wrote, “Y’all got me f**ked up fr fr..” It is clear Anderson is not happy with the way people have been talking about him, but it is unclear whether these intimations of “catching up later” are for Twitter users or Guardians players. Check out more of his tweets below.

you know all this happening for a reason … — Seven (@TimAnderson7) August 6, 2023

keep kicking on me while I’m down.. — Seven (@TimAnderson7) August 6, 2023

alotta mf been switching up too.. #fakeshit — Seven (@TimAnderson7) August 6, 2023

hope you picking up what I’m putting down too.. — Seven (@TimAnderson7) August 6, 2023

The Saturday (Aug. 5) brawl began in the sixth inning of the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians matchup. José Ramirez, third baseman for the Guardians, slid into second base between Tim Anderson’s legs. He was announced to be safe at the base but went on to get chippy with Anderson. Shoves were traded before Ramirez landed a punch on the White Sox shortstop that sent him to the ground. Both teams’ players ran out onto the field to either split the two up or throw some blows of their own.

Ramirez stated in a post-game interview that Anderson had a habit of tagging players aggressively and referenced him doing so to his teammate Brayan Rocchio during their matchup on Friday (Aug. 4). “As soon as the play happened, he tapped me again really hard, more than needed,” Ramirez said. “And then his reaction was like ‘I want to fight’ and if he wanted to fight I had to defend myself. I felt I was able to land one.”

No punishments have been handed out to anyone just yet, but history has shown that on-field fisticuffs usually result in fines or suspensions for everyone involved. Check out part of the brawl and Ramirez’s post-game comments below.

Jose Ramirez knocked down Tim Anderson with a vicious right hand pic.twitter.com/ifNmueoknk — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 6, 2023