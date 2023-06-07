Chris Paul Says His Daughter Gets Bullied Over His Lack Of NBA Championships

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Chris Paul is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, yet, there’s one accolade he’s yet to attain that appears to have impacted the lives of his family.

According to the perennial All-Star, his daughter, Camryn, has been subjected to bullying by her classmates, who routinely remind her that her father has yet to win a NBA championship.

During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, Paul revealed how the backlash behind his lack of championship rings has not only impacted himself, but his loved ones, as well.

“[My daughter] at the age now where at school kids talk crazy to her,” the Phoenix Suns star told hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. “She had a little boy at school that said some reckless stuff to her was like, ‘Your daddy ain’t never gon’ win no championship.”

Despite boasting a list of achievements that make him a lock for a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Paul is often maligned for his failing to win an NBA title in his nearly two-decade career. In sports, championships set the most celebrated players apart from the rest of the pack.

However, NBA players are held to a higher standard individually when unable to end their career with a title on their resume. For every Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, there is a Reggie Miller or a John Stockton, a statistical great in their own right that isn’t held in the same regard.

A former No. 4 overall NBA Draft pick, Paul has won Rookie of the Year, is a 12-time All-Star, and has made multiple appearances on the All-NBA First Team. He has made the NBA Finals once in his career, during the 2021 NBA playoff, when his Phoenix Suns squad fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. This season, Paul’s suns were ousted by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. He is expected to return to the Suns for his 19th NBA season.

