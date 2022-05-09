Chris Paul Says “F**k That” After Fans Allegedly Touched His Mother During NBA Playoffs Game

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reacts to being issued a foul in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Dallas.

Chris Paul issued a social media response to the alleged harassment targeting his family during an NBA playoffs game. On Sunday (May 8) Paul and the Phoenix Suns took on the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinal series. During the matchup, an incident occurred in the crowd allegedly involving the All-Star’s family.

“Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families,” he tweeted following the game. “f**k that!!”

According to ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, Paul’s mother and wife were physically assaulted by Mavericks fans in front of his children. The alleged incident occurred on Mother’s Day.

“A source familiar with Chris Paul’s tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul’s mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul’s wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul’s kids witnessed it. ‘They felt very unsafe,'” McMenamin tweeted. According to his official report, Paul’s wife was also followed when she left her seat.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) works to pass the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and Reggie Bullock, right, defend in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Dallas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo

Video footage of the alleged incident has been shared on social media. In the clip, a visibly angered Paul can be heard saying “I’ll see you later” as fans are escorted from their seats. An additional clip shows the 37-year-old athlete repeatedly saying, “He put his hands on my mom.”

Someone was escorted out of AAC after allegedly putting hands on one of Chris Paul’s family members pic.twitter.com/Z7UhGsHV59 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 9, 2022

According to ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks issued a statement saying, “It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

Paul ended the game with six fouls and five points, as he fouled out for the first time since 2018 with his team losing 101–111. The series between the Suns and Mavericks is now tied with both teams holding two wins. The playoffs continue with Game 5 set for Tuesday (May 10) in Phoenix.