Chris Paul Partners With Koia To Provide Funding For HBCUs

Chris Paul has partnered with Koia to provide funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through a new collaboration. The NBA star player and plant-based beverage brand teamed up with Support Black Colleges to release a limited-edition Koia Protein flavor, Cinnamon Horchata, with 100% of profits going to support student scholarships at HBCUs through the Chris Paul Family Foundation. The product will be available exclusively on the Walmart website and feature custom Chris Paul packaging.

“Koia’s mission and values are perfectly aligned with my efforts to continue breaking down the barriers to success for HBCU students,” expressed Paul in a press release. “And this product collaboration and its community giveback strategy is a great example of how partnership can make real impact. I’m proud to be an investor in Koia and look forward to continuing to work with the company to find ways to serve communities in need.”

The beverage is described as a low-sugar, plant-based protein shake and the Cinnamon Horchata version is one of CP3’s favorite flavors.

Koia

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to continue our partnership with Chris Paul and to team up with Support Black Colleges for this limited-edition collaboration introducing Koia Protein Cinnamon Horchata to Walmart.com customers,” shared Chris Hunter, Co-founder & CEO of Koia. “Making plant-based beverage options available to everyone, especially for those who have the least access, is core to Koia’s mission.”

“At Support Black Colleges, we’re passionate about amplifying Black voices and using funds to contribute toward HBCU scholarships and schools,” added Corey Arvinger, Co-founder of Support Black Colleges. “We’re thrilled to be a part of a collaboration that will continue these efforts in a meaningful way.”

Koia

The nutritional beverage brand recently announced a star-studded list of celebrity investors through fundraising including Paul as well as The Weeknd, Kevin Hart, and Cordae.

Paul, who is currently enrolled at Winston Salem State University, an HBCU in North Carolina was named to President Biden’s HBCU advisory board. Recently, Paul and Koia launched a Vending Machine Program servicing HBCUs, including WSSU and Florida A&M University. Paul and Koia also worked together to donate 50,000 Koia beverages to GoPuff customers nationally.

The Koia Protein Cinnamon Horchata will be available exclusively on Walmart.com for a limited time starting on June 8th.