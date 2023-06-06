Two Cleveland Browns Players Robbed At Gunpoint

Greg Newsome II and Perrion Winfrey, two Cleveland Browns players, were robbed at gunpoint this week. Police reported that the suspects were six masked men who stole their jewelry and Newsome’s truck.

The two players were leaving a Cleveland nightclub on Monday morning (June 4) when six masked men jumped out of a car and robbed them around 3:30 a.m. As of Tuesday morning (June 6), the stolen vehicle has not yet been recovered.

Newsome II, a cornerback for the Browns, tweeted about the situation on Monday morning. “It’s a cruel world we live in,” he wrote. Reportedly, the Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton also had his vehicle stolen out of his garage this past weekend.

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2022-2023 regular season with a 7-10 record, coming in last place in the AFC North division. A large part of their misfortunes were due to their new quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for 11 games. 24 women filed civil lawsuits against the 27-year-old for engaging in sexual misconduct while receiving massages.

Watson was able to confidentially settle 23 out of 24 of the suits, but his suspension cost him $5.69 million, which, along with an additional $2 million, he donated to a fund to support the prevention of sexual misconduct and assault. “This fund will support the work of non-profit organizations across the country that educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes,” the NFL said back in August 2022.