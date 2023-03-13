Coca-Cola Discontinues Ja Morant Powerade Ad After Gun Incident

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on January 22, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Grizzlies 112-110.

The dominos continue to fall for Ja Morant. Coca-Cola recently decided to pull the Powerade ad featuring the 23-year-old after his suspension for flashing a gun on Instagram.

The Drum reported that the 60-second ad has now been made private on all of its social platforms. It has also been wiped from YouTube. The campaign starring the All-Star was reportedly the largest in company history and symbolized a relaunch for Powerade with their first athlete partnership in over five years.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard was suspended for “at least two games” after footage surfaced online of him showing off a gun on social media while at a club in Denver. After a few days, the team announced that he would remain away from the team for “at least the next four games.”

Powerade sports drink is relaunching its brand and making Ja Morant its first athlete partnership in more than five years ?, per @DamichaelC



pic.twitter.com/po7cdSi8l2 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 1, 2023

Statement from the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/B3gk6injgK — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 8, 2023

Ja Morant released a statement following his initial suspension. “I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down,” he wrote. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Several former athletes and celebrities have spoken up following the situation. Paul Pierce defended the 2020 Rookie Of The Year, Plaxico Burress offered words of advice, Shaquille O’Neal encouraged him to to remember his role and how many people are counting on him, and Fat Joe questioned how Tee Morant, Ja’s father, is playing his role as a parent.