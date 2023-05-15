Coi Leray Narrates WNBA’s “More Than Game” Campaign Commercial

The WNBA season kicks off this week and the league is focused on showing their players’ excellence on and off the court with the motto “More Than Game.” Rapper Coi Leray makes a guest appearance as the narrator of the new commercial. 2022 WNBA MVP and champion A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces is featured heavily in the ad, along with in-game footage of other players.

“Yeah, this league is a sisterhood,” the 26-year-old says over an instrumental of her hit single “Players” in the advertisement released on Monday (May 15).

“It’s way more than just a game; it’s an empire,” the Hackensack, N.J. artist continues. “A fearless empire. More side-swiping steals? Check. We got hoops, drive, and passion; easy. More buckets, extra sauce? Order up. More dimension-defying dimes, more dancing than a Saturday night. Now this is what I call primetime! You see that?”

WNBA Champion @_ajawilson22 helps us define More Than Game ‼️



MORE THAN GAME takes what’s already loved about the WNBA and shows that there’s even more. More supernatural. More multidimensional. More practice. More perfect. More primetime.



This is for the culture. #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/WHszZYzVNG — WNBA (@WNBA) May 15, 2023

A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA “More Than Game” commercial. WNBA

“More Than Game” is a continuation of the WNBA’s 2022 campaign and will debut on ESPN during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Thursday (May 18). The WNBA season tips off the next day (Friday, May 19) with four games—three of which will count toward the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup in-season competition.

The Connecticut Sun takes on the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty takes on the Washington Mystics, and the Phoenix Mercury takes on the Los Angeles Sparks in matchups that will count toward Commissioner’s Cup standings. The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx will also face off, though that will simply be a regular-season exhibition game.