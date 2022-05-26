Colin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las Vegas Raiders

Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Colin Kaepernick may soon return to the National Football League. According to ESPN, the former quarterback has scheduled and completed an official workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday (May 24). Previously, Kaepernick played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers before his 2016 silent protest of kneeling during the National Anthem resulted in an unofficial ban by blacklisting.

“I know I have to find my way back in,” said Kaepernick back in April, explaining the semi-complicated route to returning to the field. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door…More than anything, we’re just looking for a chance to walk through a door. I’ll handle the rest from there.”

Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during halftime of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has shown support for the revival of Kaepernick’s NFL career. Currently, the franchise has the following four quarterbacks listed on its roster: Derek Carr, Chase Garbers, Nick Mullens, and Jarret Stidham.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” shared Davis, according to Deadline. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being,” Davis continued. “I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it.”

Kaepernick’s last workout with an NFL team was in May 2017 with the Seattle Seahawks.