Damar Hamlin Sends Love To Bronny James After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin prayed for Bronny James after the athlete suffered cardiac arrest. On Tuesday (July 25), the Buffalo Bills’ safety took to Twitter to send his love to the James family and the eldest son.

He mentioned that he’s here for Bronny just like his family was there for him. “Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well,” Hamlin tweeted. “Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Hamlin refers to LeBron James offering good energy to his family after the football player collapsed on-field. He suffered from commotio cordis, a rare cardiac arrest, during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023. The NFL star made a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins and suddenly collapsed. After the news, King James hit Twitter, tweeting, “Praying for you kid!!!”

Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. ?? here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. — ????? ?????? (@HamlinIsland) July 25, 2023

On Tuesday (July 25), TMZ reported that Bronny was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed during USC basketball workouts. Around 9 a.m. on Monday (July 24), a 911 call was placed from the Galen Center to retrieve the 18-year-old athlete, who was unconscious.

A spokesperson for the James family released a statement to the outlet, detailing that they would update the media with information when they learn more regarding Bronny’s condition.

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the statement read. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update [the] media when there is more information… LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”