Damar Hamlin Recovering Well After Horrific Injury: “He’s Responsive”

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Damar Hamlin is reportedly recovering well from the horrific injury he received during the Monday Night Football game (Jan. 2) between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old has finally opened his eyes and is responsive.

#Bills S Damar Hamlin opened his eyes last night and is responsive. Truly incredible. One thing that's very clear from speaking to those close to him: They are endlessly appreciative of the medical care given to Hamlin on the field immediately, then over the last 72 hours. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023

Can confirm Damar Hamlin has been gripping the hands of his family members. Also told we will hear nothing from the family at the moment as they are still processing these developments. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 5, 2023

Ian Rapoport, National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, tweeted the good news on Thursday morning (Jan. 5.). “#Bills S Damar Hamlin opened his eyes last night and is responsive. Truly incredible. One thing that’s very clear from speaking to those close to him: They are endlessly appreciative of the medical care given to Hamlin on the field immediately, then over the last 72 hours.” Coley Harvey, National Reporter for ESPN, added that he was told Hamlin is also gripping the hands of his family members.

Hamlin has received endless support since being transported off of the field by an ambulance. In just three days, his charity has surpassed $7 million in donations. Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips reportedly purchased dinner for Hamlin’s family, the team training staff who are with him in Cincinnati, and the ICU doctors and nurses, Kevin Seifert reported.

Vikings DL Harrison Phillips, who played 4 years for the Bills, bought dinner for Damar Hamlin's family, the team training staff who are with him in Cincinnati + the ICU doctors/nurses. His Harrison's Playmakers charity has a portal for donations:https://t.co/b4PB0Hsgnp — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 4, 2023

Hamlin was injured on Monday evening (Jan. 2) after doing a routine tackle of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin attempted to stand up, then immediately fell to the floor and was unresponsive.

He required both an AED and CPR before being rushed to the University of Cincinnati’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced to have fallen into cardiac arrest. He was then sedated and listed as in critical condition until today’s report.