Damian Lillard Gets Drug Tested After Scoring 71 Points

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter at the Moda Center on February 26, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.

After setting a new NBA record, Damian Lillard has been issued a drug test after his dazzling 71-point performance. The professional basketball league subjected the Weber State University alum to a blood test to find performance-enhancement drugs, which displeased the star player.

“I was like, ‘Are y’all serious?'” the seven-time All-Star said. “I did the urine test yesterday, and then they backed it up with the blood-drawn tonight after the game — that’s actually my first time in my career being tested after a game. They know that I’m scared of needles. I know I got a lot of tattoos, but when you doing a blood draw, it’s different than tattoos,” he added.

During the Trail Blazers’ Sunday night (Feb. 26) win against the Houston Rockets, the star athlete shot 22 of 38 from the field and banked 13 three-pointers, setting a new franchise record.

Lillard, 32, finished the exhilarating game as the oldest player in league history with a 70-point game and became just the eighth player in the history of the NBA to do so.

Furthermore, the Oakland native became the only person in the National Basketball Association to bucket 70 points in a game in less than 40 minutes of regulation.

The Trail Blazers’ head coach Chauncey Billups spoke about Dame Dolla’s supernatural skill and level of play.

“Having 41 at the half is insane,” Portland head coach Chauncey Billups told Sean Harkin. “And then in the second half, he made every right play. Didn’t come out firing. He just wasn’t forcing at all.”