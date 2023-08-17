Deion Sanders Disappointed In Players Who Walked Away From Squabble: “If One Fight, We All Fight!”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion Sanders is disappointed in his Colorado Buffaloes players who didn’t fight beside their teammate during practice.

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), Well Off Media posted a video to their YouTube channel showing the Colorado offense and defense squads getting into a fight on the gridiron. Several players can be seen walking away from the scuffle as the brawl intensifies, leaving a bad taste in Coach Prime’s mouth.

Rushing to the fight, he broke up the altercation and then scolded the athletes who walked away from the confrontation. “He just fought. I saw two of y’all walking off over there, and you got a teammate fighting. Where they do that at?! Where they do that at?! If one fight, we all fight! You understand that? I don’t wanna see y’all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!”

The scolding arrived days after the superstar coach spoke about his expectations for the new football season. During a lengthy speech, the former NFL icon stated that he doesn’t care if his team doesn’t get along and would much rather focus on winning championships.

A fight broke out during a Colorado Football practice and some players walked off the field instead of joint in.



“I don’t care about culture. I don’t even care if they like each other, I want to win,” Sanders asserted. “I have been on some teams where the quarterback didn’t like the receiver, but they darn sure made harmony when the ball was snapped. And we’re not like that, trust me, these kids are very fond of one another.”

Sanders is gearing up for his first season as the Buffaloes’ head coach and is looking to return the squad to an elite team. For reference, the last time Colorado won a college football championship was in 1990. Sanders’ no-nonsense approach won him and the Jackson State Tigers their first Southwestern Athletic Conference football championship since 2007 in 2021. The University of Colorado’s football team is also looking for a return to glory.

Colorado kicks off its football season on Sept. 2, 2023, against the Fiesta Bowl Champions, TCU.