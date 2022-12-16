‘Coach Prime’ Docuseries Chronicles Deion Sanders’ Time At Jackson State University

Prime Video has issued the trailer for a new documentary series following Deion Sanders as the head football coach at Jackson State University. Titled Coach Prime the four-episode project releases in two parts beginning on Dec. 29th.

According to the official description, the series follows the 2022 JSU Tigers football team at practice and during games, in the locker room, off the field, and in the community, throughout their historic, undefeated SWAC Championship season, focusing on Sanders’ efforts to shake up the college football landscape.

Coach Prime features commentary from celebrity guests, student-athletes, and more.

“I am HONORED and ELATED to share this inside look at how our program made HISTORY as JSU’s first undefeated regular season football team. This group of young men are SMART, TOUGH, FAST, and DISCIPLINED with CHARACTER, and together, we were able to DOMINATE all season long,” expressed Sanders in a statement.

“You’ll see it all this season – the highs and lows and the way this community came together. This is the most resilient and inspiring group of people I have ever met. I can’t say enough about the people of Jackson.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers looks on before the game against the Southern University Jaguars in the SWAC Championship at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Sanders’ tenure at Jackson State is set to end after the university plays the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. Following the anticipated football game, Coach Prime will take his talents to the University of Colorado in a multi-million dollar deal.

While at JSU, the former NFL player pledged half of his salary to help complete renovations at the football facility of the Mississippi-based HBCU.

Coach Prime is executive produced by SMAC Entertainment’s Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and Fred Anthony Smith. Michael Gleaton of DG West, Inc. also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Coach Prime is a co-production from Prime Video Sports and SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment. Previous episodes of Coach Prime streamed on Barstool Sports.

Watch the trailer for Coach Prime above.