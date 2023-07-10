Deion Sanders Reportedly Re-signs With Nike

Deion Sanders is reuniting with Nike, according to Sports Illustrated. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has reportedly inked a deal with the sneaker giant to return to his roots, providing a hint via his Instagram.

“We Coming,” the caption read, featuring a picture of the NFL Hall of Famer smiling with his Nike Air Diamond Turf sneakers. The outlet reported that his sneaker line is currently in development for Sanders, his Colorado coaching staff, and his players. Additionally, the company is expected to construct “Coach Prime” gear kitted with the Swoosh logo.

Nike also sent an official statement to Sports Illustrated’s sub-blog Buff’s Beat. The brief statement didn’t specify when the iconic sneakers would return to retailers or make an on-field debut, but expressed excitement about the reunion. “We welcome Deion Sanders back to the Nike family,” it read.

During his tenure at Jackson State, Sanders was synonymous with the Under Armour brand, inking a deal with the company in 2009. However, on the heels of his Nike reunion, UA and the former NFL player have called it quits.

“Under Armour had a longstanding partnership with Deion Sanders for more than a decade, and we are proud of what we accomplished together,” the company told USA Today Sports. “Now that he has gone on to Colorado, we can’t wait to see him continue to positively impact the game and look forward to watching him find continued success with his new partners, athletes, and expanded communities.”

Deion Sanders originally signed a contract with Nike in 1992. The Florida native famously played in the MLB and NFL from ’89 to ’01 and ’89 to ’05, respectively. During these 16 years, his signature line became a cultural staple. The Air Diamond Turf 1 debuted in ’93, followed by the second iteration in ’94. Diamond Turf Max arrived in ’96, Air Diamond Turf 4 in ’97, and culminating with the Air DT5 in ’98.

However, his relationship with the Oregon-based company turned sour, with the former Atlanta Falcons superstar feeling inadequately compensated for the shoe. Sanders, 55, aired his grievances during a conversation with Complex in 2017 (Sneaker Shopping with Complex) and 2019 (Full Size Run).

First, he detailed how he wasn’t paid for co-creating the hit sneakers with the brand. “That’s why I’m upset with them right now,” he said. “We created these together, but they don’t want to seed me. They don’t want to direct-deposit.” The former HBCU coach also claimed the brand didn’t want to provide funding for his youth league endeavors, vowing he would “never” work with the brand again.

But you know what they say: “Never say never.”