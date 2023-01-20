Here’s What Deion Sanders Had To Say About Ed Reed’s Criticism Of Bethune-Cookman University

Deion Sanders has given his reaction to Bethune-Cookman University’s new head football coach Ed Reed’s criticism of the state of the HBCU’s campus grounds.

During an appearance on CBS’ daytime show The Talk, Sanders, who recently departed from his head coaching position at Jackson State University, shared his thoughts on Reed’s profane tirade, which he has since apologized for.

“It was passion,” the 55-year-old said in defense of Reed. “First of all, we’ve seen Ed over a multitude of years, right? We’ve never seen Ed lose composure or speak out. So, the fact that he did, won’t we ask, what happened here? Because he’s been nothing but a pillar of consistency his whole life.”

Coach Prime continued, voicing his respect for Reed, as well as his belief that he will prove to be the appropriate candidate to lead the BCU football program moving forward. “So, I support him. I love him. Ed, he got it right…They’re going to be wonderful with Ed at the helm.”

Primetime himself, @DeionSanders is here today to tell us about his new docu-series "Coach Prime". He touches on his relationship with Snoop Dogg and his transition from Jackson State to Colorado.



"Success has many different uniforms." – @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/ar0xphhaKQ — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) January 19, 2023

In December 2022, it was announced that Reed had been hired as the new head coach of Bethune-Cookman University, making him the latest NFL Hall-of-Famer to accept a position at a HBCU program. However, weeks after his hiring, Reed took to social media to air his grievances over the state of the university’s campus grounds, which he says he participated in cleaning himself due to being littered with trash. He also complained about his office being disheveled upon his arrival, as well as noting that he’s yet to officially sign a contract with BCU while threatening to leave.

“I’ve been here for a week and a half and have done more than people who have been here in freaking years, and I’m not even hired yet. Damn shame.”

The former All-Pro safety continued, adding “I should leave. I’m not even under contract doing this.”

During his appearance on The Talk, Sanders, who became the new head coach of the University of Colorado’s football program, revealed that he wants to become the first Black college head coach in history to win a national football championship.

“I love what I accomplished at Jackson. I love what we accomplished at Jackson. If it wasn’t for Jackson I probably wouldn’t be at Colorado,” Coach Prime said. “But I’m thankful for this time, and this stage, because we about to do something — I want to be the first African American coach to win a darn national championship.”

Sanders and Reed were teammates during Prime Time’s stint with the Baltimore Ravens during the early ’00s. They played together for two seasons before Sanders’ retirement following the 2005 NFL season.