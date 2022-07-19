Deion Sanders Pledges Half Of Salary To Complete JSU Renovations

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Deion Sanders is committed to Jackson State University. The NFL legend is not only using his words to convey his love for the school and its football program, but he’s also using his wallet.

Sanders, affectionately known as Coach Prime to his Jackson State University Tiger football squad, has revealed that he will donate half of his salary to help complete renovations on the school’s football facility. The record-making former athlete announced his plan on social media. In the posted five-minute clip, Prime is seen driving around the facility and noting the dire repairs in need with his business manager, Constance Schwartz-Morini.

In the video, she tells Sanders that he would need to donate a quarter of his salary to complete the facility by his preferred date of August 4, a month before kickoff. According to the Clarion Ledger, in 2020, Deion signed a four-year deal worth $1.2 million over three years with an average of $300,000/year.

In true Primetime fashion, Sanders then ups the ante and pledges that he will donate half his salary to ensure “this gets done for the kids.”

“I’ll put half on it to get this done,” Deion Sanders exclaims in the clip. “If you don’t believe me, check me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

“This is your legacy we’re talking about,” Schwartz-Morini earnestly told Sanders.

Coach Prime is entering his third season as the head coach of the JSU Tigers. The 2021 season saw the former-NFL player return the Tigers to the glory of the olden days with an 11-2 record on the year, but fell short, losing to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.

With a reinvigorated squad and a new facility on the horizon, the Jackson State University Tigers are set to open their season against the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 4 in Miami.