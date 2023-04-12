DeMarcus Cousins Signs With Puerto Rican Basketball Team

NBA player DeMarcus Cousins attends Game One of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs finals between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 67-64.

Demarcus Cousins’ basketball journey will be taking him to Puerto Rico. The 32-year-old recently signed with the Guaynabo Mets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday (April 11) that the four-time All-Star will join the Mets for their spring season with the intention of finding his way back into the NBA. The former Kentucky Wildcat had a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season but wasn’t offered a contract.

Some other notable names to have played in the Puerto Rican basketball league include two-time champion Norris Cole, Hassan Whiteside, Tyreke Evans, and Brandon Knight.

Breaking: DeMarcus Cousins is signing with the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League, sources tell @wojespn.



Cousins will play there this spring as he continues to try to find a pathway back to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/4RYpzHtwns — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2023

DeMarcus Cousins has had a difficult career. The center was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2010 and made multiple All-Star teams, but saw no success with the organization as a whole. In 2017, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and continued making All-Star teams—even in the playoffs—but knee injuries prevented him from being a mainstay on the court.

When he joined the Golden State Warriors‘ 2018 team, which already boasted a roster of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, it appeared Cousins would finally be able to contribute to a championship contender, but the injuries persisted. From there, he spent one season each with the Lakers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets.

While his ability on the court is undeniable, the confidence that he can be active to play will always be in question especially as he continues to age. Cousins’ time spent with the Guaynabo Mets will be a major selling point.