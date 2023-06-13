Denver Nuggets Win First NBA Championship With Game 5 Victory Over Miami Heat

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

The Denver Nuggets secured their first NBA Championship in the team’s 47-year history as part of the league. They defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The victory did not come easy, as the Heat led by 10 points in the first half of their Monday (June 12) matchup and by one point with a little under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets struggled from the three-point line, shooting just five for 28, and shot 13-23 from the free throw line. Still, with Nikola Jokic at the helm of their offense, they found themselves in a position to win.

The two-time MVP, who went on to be named the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, recorded 28 points and 16 rebounds. This performance put the cherry on top of a historic playoff run, where he posted 10 total triple-doubles to pass Wilt Chamberlain for most all-time in a single playoff run. The 28-year-old also finished the postseason as the first player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds, and assists in a single postseason run. He became the first center to win the NBA Finals MVP award since Shaquille O’Neal in 2002 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Michael Porter Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds and Jamal Murray posted another well-rounded performance with 14 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists to lift the Denver Nuggets past a very determined Miami Heat.

Miami got a dominant outing from Bam Adebayo, who racked up 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jimmy Butler, who was the heart and soul of their team throughout this unprecedented playoff run, struggled throughout most of the game before emerging in the fourth quarter and finishing with 21 points. Kyle Lowry turned back the clock, knocking down four three-pointers and grabbing nine rebounds in what was the most exciting game of this five-game series.

“All the hard work, all the sacrifice, all the dedication, all culminated with us winning a championship,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game. “But I got news for everybody out there: We’re not satisfied with one. We want more. We want more.” With their well-rounded roster plus Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in their primes, there’s no doubt the Denver Nuggets could end up right back here next year.