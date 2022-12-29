Benches Clear During Detroit Pistons And Orlando Magic Brawl, Three Players Ejected

Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons punches Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic in the back of the head during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on December 28, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic players came to blows during their recent game, with the bench-clearing brawl resulting in three players being ejected.

Late in the second quarter of their Wednesday (December 28) game, Magic’s Moritz Wagner and Pistons’ Killian Hayes were chasing down a loose ball. Wagner appeared to either throw an elbow or push Hayes, which led the latter to fall onto players sitting on the Pistons’ bench. As Wagner gathered himself, Hayes threw a punch at his head which seemingly left the German player unconscious.

At that point, multiple Pistons players stood up and Magic players left their bench to get involved before the situation was eventually settled down. Wagner was handed a flagrant foul and joined Hayes and Pistons player Hamidou Diallo in being ejected from the game.

The NBA rules state that when an altercation breaks out, “all players not participating in the game must remain in the immediate vicinity of their bench.” Those who violate that protocol “will be subject to suspension, without pay, for a minimum of one game and fined up to $50,000.”

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey was confused at the lack of repercussions for Magic players beyond Wagner, saying “I need an explanation about the decision because my understanding is you can’t leave the bench area and escalate a situation.”

As for the game itself, the Pistons ended up taking the victory with a score of 121-101. Alec Burks scored 32 points on a 10/11 night from the field while his teammate Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds. Moritz Wagner’s brother and teammate, Franz, led the Magic with 19 points.