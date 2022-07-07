Devin Booker Selected As NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete For Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after making a shot against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on January 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2K Games has announced that Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker will be the fourth and final cover star for NBA 2K23.

Revealed on Thursday (July 7), Booker — a three-time NBA All-Star and 2021-2022 Kia All-NBA First Team selection — will grace the cover of NBA 2K23‘s Standard and cross-generation Digital Deluxe Editions. Joining the trio of GOATs in Michael Jordan, Sue Bird, and Diana Taurasi, Booker will make his debut as a cover star for 2K’s top-selling basketball game.

Speaking about this accomplishment’s importance and the magnitude of becoming an NBA 2K cover star, Booker stated that this moment felt like a “dream come true.”

“It’s a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K. I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes,” expressed Devin Booker.

“I’m also honored to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOATs, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game.”

As Booker appears on the NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition, players will be able to access the game across the PS4 and PS5 or the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|Splatforms.

Additionally, the cross-gen version of the game allows players to play on each console generation within the same console family.

NBA 2K23 is set to release on September 9, 2022 with pre-orders beginning on July 7.