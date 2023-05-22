Devin Haney’s Victory Over Vasiliy Lomachenko Upsets Fans And Pros

Devin Haney exchanges punches with Vasyl Lomachenko of Ukraine during their undisputed lightweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko had a boxing match for the ages, which ended via a unanimous decision in favor of Haney.

Lomachenko, fans, and pros took issue with the final verdict for the epic bout.

Haney, the current undisputed lightweight champion, retained his title and maintained his undefeated record with final scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 following the Saturday (May 20) fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“I don’t want to talk about the decision. All [the] people see what happened here today,” Lomachenko said after the matchup. The 35-year-old boxer sat in his locker room and cried before a towel was thrown over his head after the match. His manager, Egas Klimas, called the final decision a “robbery” and stated his intent to file an appeal. Notably, his client admitted that he did not put forth his total effort in the final round because he felt he had already secured the victory, which very well could have played into why he lost.

Devin Haney’s body work played a key role in defending the undisputed title against Vasyl Lomachenko.#boxing pic.twitter.com/0v1SHCS2ar — Boxing SB (@BoxingSB22) May 21, 2023

‼️ Vasyl Lomachenko's manager Egis Klimas says that they will APPEAL his UD defeat to Devin Haney: "We're not gonna let it go, I guarantee we're gonna protest, we're gonna appeal. Somebody needs to end this injustice."



[? @TRBoxing] pic.twitter.com/VYjEWxcVRW — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 21, 2023

Vasyl Lomachenko admits he took the final round off in his defeat to Devin Haney because he felt he'd already done enough to win the fight comfortably…



[? @TRBoxing] pic.twitter.com/rSmNHk4EDE — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 21, 2023

Boosie believes Devin Haney lost the fight “Boxing is rigged… times have changed!” pic.twitter.com/kGpSJ3AIlZ — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 21, 2023

Shakur Stevenson, ESPN’s No. 9 ranked pound-for-pound boxer, was present ringside for the championship fight and believes that the judges didn’t make the right call. “Lomachenko should be undisputed champion. He won that fight,” the 25-year-old said. “He landed the cleaner punches. He pushed the pace.”

Boosie Badazz echoed that sentiment, tweeting “I f**k with Haney but I just watch champ lose every round of that fight no *blue cap emoji* *double exclamation point emoji* Boxing rigged times have changed this sh*t bout money.”

Haney is now looking ahead, stating after the matchup that he would be willing to stay in the lightweight division for one more match if it were to be against Stevenson or Gervonta Davis. Stevenson stated that Haney is “not on his level” and that he’s going to prove it.