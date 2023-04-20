Dillon Brooks Says He Won’t Respect LeBron James Until He “Gives Him 40”

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 16, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dillon Brooks was oozing with confidence after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their playoff series. The 27-year-old asserted that he doesn’t respect anyone until they can score 40 points on him, LeBron James included.

Brooks and James were going at it during their Wednesday night (April 19) matchup. At one point, the Grizzlies forward stared down King James after making a three-pointer. At another point in the game, the Lakers star called Brooks a “motherf**king bum.”

After the Grizzlies defeated the Lakers 103-93, the media asked Brooks about their back-and-forth and how some people believe he shouldn’t act that way towards one of the league’s superstars. “I don’t care, he’s old,” the former Oregon Duck stated. “I was waiting for that–I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5,” in reference to LeBron getting riled up.

Dillon Brooks stared down LeBron after this 3 ? pic.twitter.com/8tkkrakCJW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

Bron chirping at Dillon Brooks after the tough bucket ?? pic.twitter.com/SJO7PTFCNi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

"I don't care. He's old. … I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."



Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron ?



(via @espn_macmahon)pic.twitter.com/P5yNF2c1pT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

“He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul,” Brooks continued. “He should’ve been saying that earlier on. I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40, so I pride myself on what I do as defense and taking on any challenge that’s on the board.”

The Memphis Grizzlies starter is a known trash talker around the league, which has become the team’s DNA led by their star Ja Morant. The two-time All-Star was sidelined for Game 2 as he recovers from a hand injury, but his teammates more than picked up the slack.

Xavier Tillman led the charge with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Jaren Jackson flirted with a double-double with 18 points and 9 rebounds, Desmond Bane dropped 17 points, and Luke Kennard added 13 points while making three out of his four attempted three-point shots. It is unclear whether Morant will be back for their Saturday (April 22) Game 3 matchup, but the Grizzlies appear capable of rallying in their leader’s absence.